Letter: FLS hits grand slam in criticism of Youngkin

FLS hits a grand slam with Youngkin editorial piece

The Free Lance–Star hits a grand slam in its criticism of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s embrace of empty emotional wedge issues [“Are we headed down Alice’s rabbit hole?” March 31]. From education to the environment, Youngkin is making poor decisions. The FLS correctly calls him out for, “instituting a tip line so parents and others can snitch on teachers they accuse of pushing divisive topics.” It is “something straight from one of George Orwell’s dystopian universes.”

The danger is that this approach to mixing education and politics in a purely emotional way is spreading beyond the statehouse. Current candidates are picking up this hyperbole of hypocrisy, making issues where none exist, ignoring legitimate concerns, and driving teachers from the profession to boot.

I hope that the FLS’s optimism that Youngkin can get back on course (“It’s still to early to know”) is merited. I think he is more likely heading down the rabbit hole.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach