LETTER: FLS promoting uncivil behavior

FLS is promoting uncivil behavior

The editorial staff of The Free Lance–Star should be embarrassed by the point of view they expressed in their Oct. 3 editorial [“Parental rights are fundamental rights”].

The FLS apparently stands firmly behind rewarding uncivil behavior that leads to a breakdown in the public order.

They support “unruly crowds showing up at school board meetings.” They portray letting educators develop curriculum as “pandering to teacher’s unions.”

The FLS is encouraging behavior, no matter the viewpoint, that has no place in a civil society.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach