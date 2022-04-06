Letter: FLS should include both sides of school board

FLS should include both sides of the school board debate

I would like to point out several things not being considered when this paper reports on the Spotsylvania School Board’s activities.

Kirk Twigg was not the chair when the pandemic started. It was Baron Braswell and Dawn Shelley.

Under their leadership our children were not allowed a decent in-person education, and the board spent over $25,000 of residents’ hard-earned income to rename an elementary school—a school that our children were not allowed to attend at that time.

During board meetings deciding whether to move in-person, I witnessed teachers claim they needed a living will to go back to school. These same teachers received three months pay in 2020 between March and May while not working due to school being canceled. Why aren’t these teachers outraged the board spent $25,000 renaming a school instead of raises?

Under Braswell and Shelley’s leadership, students attending SCPS were subjected to irreparable educational loss for over 1.5 years. Refusal to allow our children an above-par education was decided under their leadership.

Journalists, teachers, parents or board members do not have to approve of Lisa Phelps, April Gillespie, Twigg or Rabih Abuismail; but remember two other current members supported keeping our kids out of school. These individuals are interviewed and quoted often. I want teachers who will be in-person and not say they need a living will to teach my children. I’m sure every grocery, gas station or Walmart employee did not make this stipulation to go into their employment during the heart of the pandemic.

I suggest those criticizing take a step back and review what has transpired over the last 1.5 years and the decisions under previous chairs. The new members have been elected because parents and tax-paying residents didn’t like the resulting impact of previous leadership.

Sarah Dye

Spotsylvania