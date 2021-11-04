Letter: FLS should not perpetuate blatant social media lies

FLS should not perpetuate social media lies

The cartoon on the Oct. 26, Opinion Page is the second instance of a Free Lance–Star cartoon that grossly misrepresents the FBI’s role in school board matters. There has been no directive to the FBI to stifle parent comments at school board meetings. It is school board members, their families, including their children that have been threatened.

Their addresses have been published on social media, and they have received numerous threatening messages, some saying, “We will get you.” The National Association of School Boards asked the attorney general for assistance. The attorney general simply directed the FBI to report to him in 30 days with recommendations as to how these threats to school board members could be addressed.

Put yourself in the position of the school board members, many if not most also have children in the schools they serve, imagine receiving a photo of your child walking to school, your address being published with lies on social media, and receiving emails saying, “We will get you!” Would you want some action taken to stop these threats? The Free Lance–Star should not perpetuate blatant social media lies.

Rick Lawson

Spotsylvania