Letter: FLS should publish funding sources for all candidates

FLS should publish funding sources for all candidates

In a recent letter, Mr. Paul Metzger got my wheels turning.

I appreciate the value of a free press in bringing truth to the citizenry and shedding light in dark places.

I think it would be helpful to your readers to find and publish funding sources for all candidates in local elections starting with the upcoming congressional election. I would suggest publication of voting records, but without the entire content of a bill, which would be burdensome, voters would not know the true meaning of it due to political obfuscation.

Let us see some light. I took a journalism course in school and bought into the value of a free press. Can the news industry live up to its ideals? Lead the way, FLS.

Wayne Parrish

Spotsylvania