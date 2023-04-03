For years, The Free Lance–Star has been on the side of any and all books in public schools. Anyone who has an issue with the material is called a book banner by the FLS — fine. Of course, I maintain there should be open dialogue, absent branding people as kooks.

How do we discuss this issue year after year without ever once publishing the material being objected to? Why at school board meetings don’t they hand out excerpts and read out loud the material in question?

Parents have no interest in finding out these things are available to their children (after the fact) as if anyone should be fine with whatever is made available. The problem is people aren’t clear about what content people seem to be concerned about.

As a remedy for this I challenge the FLS to begin publishing excerpts of these books that the FLS is so fond of, and let the public see and read the points of contention. My guess is you will not do so because your paper can't put the stuff in the paper—prove me wrong and publish it or explain why you choose not to.

Charles Sulser

Stafford