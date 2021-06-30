LETTER: Focus on the criminals instead of the guns

Focus on the criminals instead of the guns

In response to the commentary [“Guns are the real reason for rising homicide rate,” June 29], I cringe whenever I hear or read the words gun violence. When are those who continue to drone on about gun violence going to get it through their thinking caps that the gun does not cause the homicide?

Just as a hammer hits a nail, the hammer can’t and doesn’t act on its own. It takes an action, typically by a flesh and blood person, to create that action.

What I feel needs to be zeroed in on is the person behind the trigger. It seems that time after time after a gun crime has been committed, it is later discovered that laws were not enforced and procedures were not followed. Therefore, someone just doesn’t slip through the cracks, they walk right on through.

So enough of trying to pass more gun laws and bans. Just enforce the current ones.

It is a cliché that when guns are outlawed, then only outlaws will have guns. Change outlaws to criminals, and that is happening right now. Criminals don’t give a rat’s patootie about laws. Drugs are still illegal, and there are laws and prison terms for those who break them, but drugs are still a daily problem.