LETTER: Follow protocols to support health care workers

Follow protocols to support health care workers

On Sunday HCA VA, which includes Spotsylvania Medical Center, announced their campaign to keep the lights up through Jan. 31 in support of health care heroes. While this may be an excellent morale boost, this does not help the health care workers.

They are too tired to notice. They go to work and go home and repeat. These workers are exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally.

What helps the health care workers is to know folks are wearing a mask whenever indoors, wearing a mask outdoors when not social distancing, wearing it properly, not having or going to gatherings indoors and social distancing. That’s how we have their backs. That support is real.

If the numbers of COVID cases continue to rise, what if you or a loved one has a stroke, heart attack, appendicitis, car accident or any trauma needing the ER or hospitalization? Will there be room for you?

Paula Chow

Fredericksburg