Letter: Follow your tax man on social media to make sure you pay on time?

Follow your tax man on social media?

My wife and I both enjoy reading your editorials most mornings. I would like to share a recent situation related to our real estate tax with Orange County.

We received a “delinquent tax notice” in the mail telling us that our second half of 2022 real estate taxes were unpaid. It included the amount plus penalty and interest.

I called the tax office and eventually spoke to Treasurer Dawn Herndon. I indicated that we did not receive a bill for this tax period. I was told that they were late in getting the mailers out, but they did not receive back any undelivered, returned envelopes for our address.

Our tax payment is always on time and suggests that our bill was either not sent or lost in the mail.

They indicated that there was nothing they could do and that it is the responsibility of the home owner to track payment dates. I inquired how should we do this. I was told to track Orange County news on social media. You have to be kidding. They also have a very antiquated website.

We are retired on a fixed income and do not have any issues paying our real estate taxes on time, although, we now are required to pay a financial penalty.

My question: How many other residents in the county, especially the elderly, every year are put in the same situation as ourselves?

Frank Tiernay

Locust Grove