Not all elections are political. As we gear up for another midterm election, let’s remember some elected positions are not a matter of Red vs. Blue. Instead, they are about choosing the best person to perform a job.

In Virginia, we have constitutional officers. These positions are essentially apolitical. They require the elected official to carry out their legally mandated job duties. For Virginia, the offices are clerk, attorney, sheriff, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue. There are codes, requirements and laws set by the state that these officers must strictly adhere to and enforce.

For these positions, voters must consider the actual qualifications of the candidates running. Republican vs. Democrat should not affect how property values are calculated, whether laws are upheld, or whether deeds are recorded. Instead, we must consider whether the candidate has experience in the field, experience with local government and relevant background. Would you hire a mechanic to diagnose your sick dog? Would you ask an accountant to cut and dye your hair?

Voters, please do a little homework before you vote. Ask candidates why they are running, what makes them qualified and what they would bring to the office. This is a job interview, and each voter gets to choose who should get the job. For constitutional offices, we must consider who has the best qualifications and skills, and cast our ballots accordingly.

Kelly Sienkowski

Stafford