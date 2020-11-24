LETTER: For faster election results, move to Russia

To get faster

election results, move to Russia

Ronald Parsons’ Nov. 13 letter [“No confidence in U.S. election process”] complained about shabby election practices and tainted mail-in ballots cast in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

He says he won’t trust any election that doesn’t require voters to show up in person and doesn’t care how much inconvenience that causes. Lastly, he thinks the results must be tabulated on Election Day.

My logical rebuttal is that President Trump made claims before, during and after the elections that it was a scam, and that millions of fake or illegal ballots had been cast, but has not come forth with one shred of proof as his multiple lawsuits are being thrown out of court.

Seems he forgot that Trump mailed in his ballot in this and other elections, thus contradicting him. What about handicapped people who can’t leave their homes, citizens without transportation, people in the hospital, military personnel across the world that mail in their ballots and the fact that 150 million people far exceeds the ability of our polling centers to handle in a 12-hour period across the country?