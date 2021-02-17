LETTER: Forgiven PPP loans should not be taxed

Forgiven PPP loans should not be taxed

Why is the state wanting to tax forgiven Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans? Both houses in the legislature have their own versions currently under consideration. These loans are not taxable federally.

I want to voice my opposition to any tax at all on the forgiven PPP we received last spring. We received a loan in round one of PPP, all of which was used on payroll. And since it was all used on payroll, not only was it 100 percent forgiven, it was also 100 percent taxed by the state via employee paychecks.

It is patently unfair for the state to double dip in this manner, especially when businesses are hurting so badly.

I urge the FLS and all small business owners to express how wrong this is to our legislators. It is essentially kicking us while we are down. We made sure that every single employee did not miss a paycheck. Not one, even though we were shut down by the governor for 81 days. We did this with no help from our state government.

This legislation is wrong and needs to be eliminated.

Ken Wood

Spotsylvania