LETTER: Forgotten War of 1812 in the Northern Neck
LETTER: Forgotten War of 1812 in the Northern Neck

Forgotten War

of 1812 in the Northern Neck

All the talk about our country’s history and what is taught and not taught in our school systems does not include the historic Northern Neck and the War of 1812.

The War of 1812 was one of those wars that when you were studying it during the school year, there was just not much time dedicated to that study.

That’s why the War of 1812 was/is sometimes referred to as the Forgotten War and/or the Second American Revolution.

Yes, we were at it again with our mother country, Great Britain.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the school years were just not long enough to spend sufficient time on each of our country’s full-blown wars. It would have had to be at least three months longer to provide adequate time to study all our country’s major wars and social history.

Unlike the more well-known wars, some of the actions of the War of 1812, which happened here in the Northern Neck, are not well known even by the old-timers.

What were the reasons for the Forgotten War?

The Louisiana Purchase may have unwittingly been one of the underlying causes for the Forgotten War. This is not so succinctly stated, but it is a piece of history that is worth reading about and exploring.

There is so much history out there, and it is likely we have not been inclusive enough on all peoples’ history. Regarding this matter, we can do better than what we have demonstrated in the past.

Moreover, history that is out of sight is out of mind!

Brenda Hamilton Hynson

King George

