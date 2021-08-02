LETTER: Founders guarded against government corruption

Founders guarded against government fraud

The primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to ensure that the people have the means to defend themselves against tyrannical institutions.

The purpose of our constitutional federal republic is to protect the fundamental, inalienable human liberties of the citizenry—not to grant said liberties and usurp them.

Our founders wrote heavily on the subject of government corruption. They knew through their study of history and human nature that all government (through design) would become corrupted by the worst aspects of our nature at some point in time.

That is why the Second Amendment exists. It is the great equalizer.

I have been hearing many arguments concerning the language of the Second Amendment. Many misunderstandings are due primarily to shifts in language and political manipulation.

In the case of the Second Amendment, the term “a well regulated militia” is to adjust so as to ensure accuracy and effectiveness of operation. A society that relinquishes ultimate authority over the rights that are vested in the individual by nature itself to any governing institution is a doomed society.