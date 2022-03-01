Letter: Fourteenth Amendment defends our rights

The Mighty 14th Amendment defends all of our rights

Our First Amendment gives us the right to free speech against the government without reprisal. Our Second Amendment gives us the right to bear firearms. The 14th Amendment prohibits any state from abridging our rights.

The “Mighty 14th” desegregated our schools. Some would use the Mighty 14th to defend against health mandates. Invoke it to defend freedom of religion. Invoke it to defend a woman’s right to choose, preserving Roe v. Wade. Invoke it to defend our right to vote so no state can make it harder to cast a vote or make it illegal to offer our neighbor water at the polls.

And while we’re looking at our nation’s Constitution, recognize that the states don’t have any legal right to dictate how federal elections are run.

Patriots aren’t fooled by false claims by the wealthy cable TV media.

We can read and understand our own Constitution, and no ideologues in suits or robes on the bench should be allowed to twist it against “We the People.” Support the “Mighty 14th,” and appoint justices who can read.

Adam Simonoff

King George