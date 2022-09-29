Letter: Fredericksburg area deserves better newspaper

Why is it that every time you make changes to The Free Lance–Star it is never for the better? Over the years you have dumbed down the paper, shrunk its physical dimensions and reduced the content. You are continually raising the subscription rates, so we are paying more and getting less. Your self-serving explanations for these changes are more akin to putting lipstick on a pig. Now you have decimated the print edition comics. You have removed some of the best comics (The Other Coast, Shoe, Zits) and replaced them (For Better or For Worse being the exception) with ones that are neither funny nor particularly well drawn.