Letter: Fredericksburg area deserves better newspaper

Fredericksburg
area deserves
better local paper
Why is it that every time you make changes to The Free Lance–Star it is never for the better? Over the years you have dumbed down the paper, shrunk its physical dimensions and reduced the content. You are continually raising the subscription rates, so we are paying more and getting less. Your self-serving explanations for these changes are more akin to putting lipstick on a pig. Now you have decimated the print edition comics. You have removed some of the best comics (The Other Coast, Shoe, Zits) and replaced them (For Better or For Worse being the exception) with ones that are neither funny nor particularly well drawn.
If you need to cut costs, I suggest you start with Martin Davis and the editorial board. Davis and his cohorts have bombarded us with their liberal nonsense, and when they are too tired to write their own, they import it from other liberal papers.
The Fredericksburg area deserves better than what we are getting. Get on the stick.
Mark Guerin
Spotsylvania