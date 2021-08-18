LETTER: Fredericksburg should be its own district

Fredericksburg should be its own district

The Virginia Redistricting Commission should redistrict the entire City of Fredericksburg as a single unit.

We have a strong community of interest as a rapidly growing city of the first class. Among the purposes of having our own council, constitutional officers, school system, public works and independent taxation are that our issues and problems are distinct from those of our neighbors.

Our voices are simply not being heard as a city because we have been politically eviscerated to minimize any influence we might have at the polls.

For many years, we have been systemically smothered in Richmond by politicians who primarily respond to Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Walter Jervis Sheffield

Fredericksburg