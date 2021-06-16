LETTER: FredNats great, but concessions cost too much

FredNats great, but concessions cost too much
The inches a hit baseball bounces off the outfield pole to become either a foul ball or a home run are slight. So far this year, the Silbers are close enough to see their efforts trending to that first season home run.
Congratulations!
We have been rewarded with a state-of-the-art venue and a baseball team that is thrilling enough to keep us in our seats. I am a season ticket holder and have attended nearly every home game this year. I enjoy the atmosphere and an exciting team with each seventh-inning stretch.
I yearn for the peanuts, popcorn and crackerjack, but not for the prices. I learned that concession prices are set, not by the team owners, but by a third-party vendor. I It appears as if the business plan for the concessions was to make up for last year’s lost season in a single, game-shortened season this year.
At $4.50 each for those popcorn, peanuts and crackerjack plus tax, the better part of an Andrew Jackson bill is gone, and I haven’t even purchased a beverage. That purchase would be another $4.50 or more, plus tax. For 60-game season purchases for a family of four, that total cost exceeds the cost of two single season tickets.
Here is an idea: As the stadium becomes open at capacity, lower the prices of the concession items and favor quantity volume over cost volume. If the concession vendor fails to consider this option, then perhaps the Silbers should reconsider who will support the full regular season next year.