LETTER: FredNats great, but concessions cost too much

FredNats great, but concessions cost too much

The inches a hit baseball bounces off the outfield pole to become either a foul ball or a home run are slight. So far this year, the Silbers are close enough to see their efforts trending to that first season home run.

Congratulations!

We have been rewarded with a state-of-the-art venue and a baseball team that is thrilling enough to keep us in our seats. I am a season ticket holder and have attended nearly every home game this year. I enjoy the atmosphere and an exciting team with each seventh-inning stretch.

I yearn for the peanuts, popcorn and crackerjack, but not for the prices. I learned that concession prices are set, not by the team owners, but by a third-party vendor. I It appears as if the business plan for the concessions was to make up for last year’s lost season in a single, game-shortened season this year.

At $4.50 each for those popcorn, peanuts and crackerjack plus tax, the better part of an Andrew Jackson bill is gone, and I haven’t even purchased a beverage. That purchase would be another $4.50 or more, plus tax. For 60-game season purchases for a family of four, that total cost exceeds the cost of two single season tickets.