Letter: Free speech is an inalienable right

Free speech is an inalienable right

An article in The Free Lance–Star revealed that the city of Fredericksburg had reached a settlement with the protesters [“Lawsuit over Floyd protests settled,” Nov. 28].

Did the political protesters cause harm to life, limb and public property? If that was not the case, then I understand why the settlement between the parties was in favor of the so-called protesters.

In the United States of America, we have the right to free speech, an inalienable right. That is to assembly and promote public policy as a group. Many would loosely call this assembly a protest.

In essence, the assembly is a political demonstration, not a protest. The remarkable thing is we can agree with the promoted policy, or we can disagree. The entire process is an alienable right for people in the United States.

Working nearly two decades in this line of work in Washington, D.C., the political demonstration permits were processed by officials for peaceful demonstrations/gatherings and those assemblies were for protected speech—the First Amendment.