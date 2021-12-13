 Skip to main content
Letter: Frontline healthcare workers deserve tangible recognition
Letter: Frontline healthcare workers deserve tangible recognition

Frontline health care workers deserve recognition

The state of Virginia should provide tangible recognition to the frontline health care workers in the form of a cash bonus to literally all of the patient-facing workers in Virginia. We are working hard, some are burning out, and more should be done than merely slogans and T-shirts.

We have been working through 2020 and 2021, prior to adequate PPE, prior to vaccination, at the risk of ourselves and family, and under tremendous mental stress and workload. An outstanding job has been done, but this has been a “long haul” for us and is not even close to being over.

With this segment of the essential workforce who have put ourselves most at risk, I hope our lawmakers will consider something monetary as they finalize the budget. Perhaps a $1,000 tax credit for everyone in clinical service from doctors to housekeepers, hospitals and offices.

Andrea Jackson

Spotsylvania

