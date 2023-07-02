"Central Rappahannock Regional Library to reduce hours at 3 branches," a story from June 24, outlined Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg representatives' failure to adequately fund our outstanding regional library system. The library must now cut hours at three sites. A few pages later the lead editorial concerning the right to read asks: "How many children have we failed?" It is sadly apparent that in our community, our elected representatives appear unable to recognize how extremely important it is for children and adults to learn to read and to be encouraged to read. Hopefully, it is not too late for the respective supervisors of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg to rectify this serious mistake.