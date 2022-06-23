Letter: Fund schools without raising taxes on Spotsylvanians

Fund schools without raising taxes on residents

As surrounding counties raise teacher salaries, a teacher shortage looms, and the educational as well as infrastructure needs of our schools’ increase. How can Spotsylvania fund the rising cost of education?

Currently, schools are funded by property taxes, a tax many Spotsylvanians have an interest in keeping low by nature of this being a bedroom community. Many residents choose to work in a city for higher pay, then commute longer for a higher standard of living.

However, fiscal conservatism dominates the politics of Spotsylvania, making increased school funding polemical.

It does not have to be this way, as we can fund the increased needs of our school system without raising the taxes of the average Spotsylvanian through proffers.

Over a decade ago, Spotsylvania collected cash proffers from developments, helping cover the cost incurred attributable to aforementioned developments.

For instance, if a development led to increased traffic requiring more funding for roads, then Spotsylvania would collect a cash proffer from the developer to offset this expense.

However, due to lobbying by development and construction companies, both in Spotsylvania and Richmond, proffers have drastically declined in the last decade, essentially forcing taxpayers to subsidize out-of-state businesses while further increasing the profits of a minority of land barons who lease to those very same businesses.

Spotsylvania supervisors should enact a proffer-like policy requiring developers pay their fair share, then redirect the money that is currently subsidizing developments and the wealth of a select few to schools instead.

Dante Braden

Partlow