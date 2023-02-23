I would like to draw attention to the Stafford Board of Supervisor’s neglect of public services. Specifically, Garrisonville Road (State Route 610) is an eyesore. The medians need to be mowed and cleared of trash, curbs need to be redefined, gutters need to be cleared of sand/salt, and an effort to beautify the road is long overdue.

Beyond cleaning things up, consider planning, planting and caring for roadside and median landscape. Trim the existing crepe myrtles, Bradford pear trees, and consider planting more; reflect on possible regulations for signage and sidewalks along the route. As a main artery of our community’s commerce, it is also a reflection of the pride and care we place in our neighborhoods. We look to our supervisors to provide these kinds of public services and should expect more than what has been delivered to date along Garrisonville Road.