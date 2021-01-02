LETTER: Gen. Flynn should be tried for treason

Gen. Flynn should be tried for treason

Recently, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, said that Gen. Michael Flynn was a disgrace to his uniform. He was 100 percent correct.

Flynn is a traitor and a coward. As a retired Army officer, he should be recalled to active duty, court-martialed for multiple counts of treason, stripped of his rank, and confined in a military prison.

He has called for the destruction of the Constitution of the United States. He has conspired with foreign governments against our country. And he has urged Donald Trump to impose martial law to rerun elections in several states.

He has made a complete mockery of the oath of allegiance he made to the Constitution of the United States, not to any politician!

When President Biden appoints a real Secretary of Defense, all veterans should demand that Flynn be recalled to active duty and face the consequences of his treason against this nation.

Ted Parks

Stafford