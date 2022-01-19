Letter: General Assembly must help small business

General Assembly must help small business
It’s been a challenging couple of years for Virginia’s small businesses, beginning with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and continuing into 2022 with the lack of workers, disruptions in the supply chain and rising inflation.
That’s why my association, the National Federation of Independent Business, is asking the General Assembly to follow our Small Business Recovery Plan. Our plan spells out four priorities legislators need to address to help Virginia’s independent and family-run businesses get through this crisis. Our members are asking lawmakers to set aside any partisan political difference and pass legislation that:
Provides much-needed tax relief. The legislature must provide tax relief for small businesses so they can recover economically, attract and keep employees and bolster their communities.
Repeals overreaching regulations. Small business owners are urging the General Assembly to replace onerous mandates with sensible policies that enhance their ability to own, operate and grow their businesses.
Offers financial assistance to small businesses. NFIB members support near- and longer-term financial assistance programs for employers with continuing financial needs, including rising health care costs.
Strengthens our weakened unemployment insurance system. The pandemic has stretched Virginia’s unemployment system to its breaking point. It’s essential the General Assembly passes meaningful unemployment reform and ensures that small businesses aren’t held liable for fraudulent payments or overpayments.
Virginia’s small business owners are doing everything they can to keep customers and employees safe during this pandemic and provide the goods and services their customers need, but it isn’t easy. We don’t have figures just for Virginia, but a national NFIB survey shows that 72 percent of owners think supply chain disruptions will remain an issue at least through the first quarter of 2022, while 80 percent say staffing shortages are affecting sales.
Hugh Joyce
Richmond
National Federation of Independent Business