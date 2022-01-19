Letter: General Assembly must help small business

General Assembly must help small business

It’s been a challenging couple of years for Virginia’s small businesses, beginning with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and continuing into 2022 with the lack of workers, disruptions in the supply chain and rising inflation.

That’s why my association, the National Federation of Independent Business, is asking the General Assembly to follow our Small Business Recovery Plan. Our plan spells out four priorities legislators need to address to help Virginia’s independent and family-run businesses get through this crisis. Our members are asking lawmakers to set aside any partisan political difference and pass legislation that:

Provides much-needed tax relief. The legislature must provide tax relief for small businesses so they can recover economically, attract and keep employees and bolster their communities.

Repeals overreaching regulations. Small business owners are urging the General Assembly to replace onerous mandates with sensible policies that enhance their ability to own, operate and grow their businesses.