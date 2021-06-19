LETTER: Genome Project discovers what scriptures already knew

Genome Project discovers what scriptures knew

David Kerr’s April 25 commentary [“There’s no such thing as race; there’s just us”] strips away the false perception of one’s superiority based on epidermal pigmentation and ingrained cultural mores.

The 1989 Human Genome Project established that all humans (99.9 percent) have the same genetic makeup.

It took science a mere 1,927 years to confirm what the scriptures already knew: “God has made of one blood all nations of mankind for to dwell on all the face of the earth.” (Acts 17:26)

Kerr states, “Oh, sure, we’re all individuals, with different talents and abilities, but at the very core of our being, we’re all the same humans, like it or not.”

And like it or not, we all die and our sameness shall return to dust.

There is a deeper, more profound reality we all share as expressed by French Jesuit Pierre Teilhard de Chardin: “You are a spiritual being immersed in a human experience.” Since all are created equal (out of one blood) and made in God’s image, what is said image?