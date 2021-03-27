LETTER: Georgia killer may be an incel

Georgia killer may turn out to be an incel

The mass killer of eight people at massage parlors in Georgia on March 16 may have been part of a subgroup of terrorists largely unnoticed by the press and the public. They are the “involuntary celibates” (incels).

I learned about incels a few years ago while teaching at the FBI. They are men who most often have never consummated a relationship with a woman. These sad, sick individuals have connected on the internet and have killed women and men in both the U.S. and Canada.

Other factors often fold into incels’ demented personalities—factors such as racism, paranoia, anger and a variety of assorted mental disorders. But at their core, all these killers hate women.

Elliot Roger, a prime incel example, killed six people and wounded 14 others on May 23, 2014, in Isla Vista, Calif. He posted a video on YouTube saying he wanted “to punish women for rejecting him, and sexually active men because he hated them.” He left a manifesto decrying his inability to find a girlfriend and asserting he hated women.