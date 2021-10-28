LETTER: Gerlach works hard for Fredericksburg

Gerlach works hard for Fredericksburg

Each Election Day helps me think about the people I vote for and how much they contribute in service to our community. On Tuesday, I will proudly vote for Jon Gerlach. His vision for Fredericksburg is inspiring.

As an educator and mother, I want a representative on the City Council who understands and values providing our children with the best education possible. He supports our schools and our children.

His extensive knowledge of the city is based on his diligent attendance at City Council meetings, boards and commissions. More than anyone else I know, Jon puts in the work. He shows up. He listens.

And then he shares his knowledge with members of the community, making us aware of opportunities to have our voices heard.

Perhaps most importantly, Jon has a really big heart. He cares deeply for people. He has my vote on Nov. 2nd, and I hope he has yours, too.

Emily Taylor

Fredericksburg