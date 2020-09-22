LETTER: Gerrymandering mailing is deceptive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerrymandering mailing is deceptive

I received a postcard in the mail with the message: “Stop Gerrymandering—Vote No on Amendment 1.” Unfortunately, if voters do vote “No,” they will be voting against the very amendment that is designed to stop gerrymandering.

This amendment has been in development for many years, has been approved by the Virginia legislature with bipartisan support two years in a row, and is heavily favored by a majority of Virginians.

There probably is no “perfect” amendment, but this one goes a long way to finally allowing voters to select their representatives versus the other way around.

The deceptive and confusing language on this postcard from an unknown organization displays one of the things that the redistricting amendment addresses—the need for transparency.

The amendment requires that all meetings, discussions and votes be done in public so confusion tactics will no longer be effective when drawing electoral maps. Some voters may disagree with the amendment, but please be honest about your concerns and open to productive discussion.

Seeking to confuse voters is not helpful!