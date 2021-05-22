LETTER: Get COVID vaccination for those who can't

Get your COVID vaccination for those who can’t

One of my best friends over the last 40 years is now a cancer survivor. During the past 14 years, he has regularly cycled through lymphoma, drug therapy and remission. There is no guarantee that this cycle will continue, but we’re all hopeful.

As an immuno-compromised individual, when COVID hit, he had to be especially careful to live a fully isolated life. You can imagine how excited he was when the vaccines became available, and he was among the first to receive his.

That excitement faded when he just learned from his oncologist that he is among the approximately 35 percent of blood, bone and lymphoma cancer patients who are unable to produce COVID antibodies following vaccination. He is unprotected.

Now his ability to enjoy a normal life in remission is dependent upon us defeating COVID. Please help him and the many other cancer survivors by doing the easiest and most effective thing to fight the disease: get vaccinated!

You’ll help yourself and your family in the process.

Ronald Lunardini

Spotsylvania