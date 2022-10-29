Letter: Get to know the people you're supporting

Mark Twain had it right, "The main difference between a cat and a lie is that a cat only has nine lives." I continue to read and hear concerned citizens repeating lies about Representative Spanberger's service representing the 7th Congressional District. The popular rhetoric that are partisan talking points are not always exactly truthful. Yes, she is a Democrat, but no she is not a party-line voter. In fact, she is rated in the top 5% of bipartisan members of Congress.

I personally know of several bills she has introduced that addressed issues raised by her constituents: Securing America’s Borders Against Fentanyl Act; Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for Farmers Act; Linking Seniors to Needed Legal Services Act of 2021; William Collins Jet Fuel Exposure Recognition Act; Michael Lecik Military Firefighters Protection Act; and Expressing support for the designation of July 16 as "National Atomic Veterans Day" just to mention a few. Not only does she listen to her constituents, she puts their concerns into legislative initiatives.

She makes herself and her staff accessible to her constituency. Just recently, she walked around the Stafford County National Night Out visiting many of the booths and talking with constituents.

So instead of spreading unjustifiable lies and prevarications, how about taking time to talk with your congressional representative and ask her where she stands on issues important to you. Visit Congress.gov - The Library of Congress and see for yourself. Knowing the facts before casting you vote may save you from future headaches and heartbreaks.

As important as voting is, being an informed voter is paramount. If you are basing your vote on falsehoods and misrepresentations, you are disrespecting all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve your constitutional right to cast a vote. As we have seen, elections have consequences.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania