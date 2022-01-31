Letter: Getting medication at methadone clinic should not be onerous

I am writing regarding the Methadone Clinic in Fredericksburg. The patients who go there for treatment have to endure hours in line at times for a number of reasons. On Jan. 21, it was extremely cold at 7 a.m. Patients had to stand outside for hours in order to receive their treatment. They aren’t waiting in line for a vaccine, they are waiting on necessary medication. Shouldn’t there be some type of organization? The clinic is only open for four hours each day for thousands of patients to receive their medication. They have lives outside of going to clinic on a daily basis.