Thank you for printing the article on the "World Youth Day" in Portugal.

With 1.5 million participants from all over, it was a gift to see for all to read in a local paper.

None of the large networks even mentioned it—our young people are alive and active.

Thank you once again for the article on Aug. 6 in your paper.

My son brings me all the papers each week.

Rosemarie LoMonaco

Woodbridge