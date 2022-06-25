Letter: Gillespie has no time for accountability

Gillespie has no time for accountability

In April, I emailed my Spotsylvania School Board representative, April Gillespie, with a link to a new federal grant program that may assist local school boards with infrastructure costs. I asked what she thought and if she would consider forwarding it to the appropriate staff for review.

No response. In May, I sent it again. No response.

In June, I emailed her again, and this time I copied the entire school board.

Within 12 hours, I had heard back from members Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole, who thanked me and forwarded the info to the appropriate staff. Within a day, I had heard back from staff, who filled me in on their plans to evaluate the opportunity.

Notably, the two representatives who responded were not part of the “Spotsy4” cabal. It appears that Gillespie and her compatriots are more interested in spending our tax money to fight the culture wars than actually doing the business of efficiently managing the school system.

John Tippett

Spotsylvania