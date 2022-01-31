Letter: Give charter schools a chance

Why not give charter schools a fair chance?

The Free Lance-Star opinion column on Jan. 30 suggested our new governor was whining when he said North Carolina has 200 charter schools and Virginia students should have similar opportunities. Evidently, the writer failed to read the FLS’s own editorial on Sept. 13, 2021, indicating Fredericksburg ranked 124 out of 132 school districts and James Monroe High School ranked a frightening 300 of 327. Public School Review ranks JM’s math proficiency at 60 percent and its reading proficiency at 50 percent, with JM ranking 18 out of 36 local area public schools, all of these averages below Virginia state averages.

Gov. Youngkin was elected, in part, because he wants our schools to be better. A large part of our tax dollars in Fredericksburg goes to educate our children, something our local schools seem to be faltering in, all to the loss of our children. The FLS opinion column attempts to make the case that charter schools succeed because good students, children who truly want to learn, are attracted to such schools. If our current schools, administrators and teachers are not meeting the needs of our children, why shouldn’t children capable of excelling in their education be given the opportunity to do so? And yes, COVID has hit our schools hard, but the above statistics were before COVID. Various state university leaders supported this idea when briefed recently, and parents should have the opportunity to direct their school tax dollars where it would do their children the most good. The only whining appears to be the FLS’s unwillingness to give the governor and charter schools a chance to succeed.