LETTER: Give Monica Gary a chance to serve Stafford

Give Monica Gary a chance to serve Stafford

One of the most important events to happen during an election cycle is a public debate. Unfortunately, the people are not served well when information exchanges between two vying candidates for public office are relegated to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

We the people lose when there’s no “live action.”

One of the great things about debates is that the light shines on each candidate’s response to questions concerning their issues.

And believe me, Stafford County has reached a climax of confusion with its population explosion, transportation failures, overcrowded schools, crime and lost revenue—including going soft on the developers—all the while supervisors were kicking the can down the road for a future generation.

The Aquia District, which for the most part is east of Interstate 95, will face momentous traffic challenges.

The public needs to know which candidate is best to represent the district now, but to also build the future for county residents, including the locals. Unfortunately, we are few in number and drowned out by all the static of developers, home builders and wannabe politicians. Need I say more?