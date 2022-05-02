Letter: Give students access to award-winning Free Lance-Star

Give students access to award-winning Free Lance–Star

Congratulations the Free Lance–Star on winning 29 awards in the VPA contest. I have particularly enjoyed articles that offer tributes to our area students.

Let’s take our celebration to a higher level by making sure our students and their families have consistent access to the FLS, thereby establishing a way for students to read, dialogue and debate the FLS within their school communities, under the guidance of their teachers, parents and specialized staff.

Those of us who support our daily local newspapers and the public library systems must encourage our school communities via our elected school board members to initiate public policy that bridges the literacy communities. School Boards could enact public policy, enabling legislation, allowing the FLS to hire a specialized staff member designed to help classroom teachers better ensure student access to our local newspaper. The school board could adopt a policy that appropriates dollars to pay for the newspapers to be distributed to students in English or history classrooms, offsetting staff salary cost via a special grant. Also, a local library staff should be funded to work alongside the existing school library staff to strengthen the collaboration.

School and community elected officials should think outside of the box, recognize talent, bring people together, assuring unity in purpose on what we read, communicate and put into practice within our daily living. There are far too many cultural attacks, antagonism and divisiveness within our daily living that undermines our democracy.

We must demonstrate through word, thought and deed that all viewpoints and opinions are sacred and welcomed. Public dollars that support collaborations and award winning entities like the FLS are greatly needed.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford