LETTER: Glad to be on other side of isolating year

Glad to be on other side of isolating year

Thanks, but I’ll take a pass on any offers of another year like the past one. All that isolation, the loss of loved ones, lack of resources, and even our place of worship closed.

However, I guarantee I’ll never forget some keepers from the COVID-19 pandemic:

A new definition of “friendship”: It was amazing the creative ways folks devised to show their friendship. Consider your own list and give thanks.

The value of a little silence: I actually began to enjoy the blessings that come with quiet time.

And who would ever have thought that online church could be so real? Now that we have returned to the building, I plan to keep the spirit going online as well.

So let’s give thanks that we are on the better side of that year and celebrate our amazing friends, the unexpected joy that often comes with suffering and the return of song in both worship and in our hearts.

Everybody say, “Amen.”

Peg Larose

Fredericksburg