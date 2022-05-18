Letter: Glad to see articles on climate change, here's a book recommendation

Glad to see articles on climate change

It was very encouraging to read two articles in the Business section of The Free Lance–Star: “U.S. emissions to grow by 2050” [March 29] and “Fueling the Future” [March 30].

In my 91-plus years of living on Earth, I have never been so distraught by what we have come to know as climate change. Having spent the majority of my life studying and lecturing on the history of our Earth, I have tried to enlighten my students of the many changes our planet has undergone during the last 550 million years. During this time period, there have been five major mass extinctions in which the vast majority of living plants and animals have ceased to exist, mostly because of catastrophic events such as world-wide vulcanism, or most recently being struck by an extraplanetary asteroid, which wiped out the dinosaurs.

Today, we are well on our way to polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas. The increased level of carbon dioxide is causing an astonishingly rapid rise in world temperatures, with the major reservoir of this heat in our oceans, which causes increased rain or desertification, which in turn causes larger and more intense hurricanes and wildfires.

Many scientists and scholars have measured climate change and have developed plans to counter this increase in temperature. I encourage you to read a recent publication by John Doerr, “Speed and Scale.” It is the most enlightened and practical book on climate change I have read to date. Doerr, a student of Andy Grove, the founder of the Intel Corporation, has a plan worth your consideration and enlightenment.

Augustus Cotera

Spotsylvania