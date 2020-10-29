 Skip to main content
LETTER: God can use anyone for His purposes
In Andrew Johnston's letter ["Christians sold their souls to Trump," Oct. 25], he writes that Christians have sold their souls if they support President Trump. The soul of a Christian belongs to Jesus. He has purchased it.

As to President Trump being unfit to serve, God can use anyone for His purposes. We have had no perfect men as leaders.

Finally, only God knows who believes and follows Him. It is a journey.

Peggy L. Grella

Locust Grove

