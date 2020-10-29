LETTER: God can use anyone for His purposes

In Andrew Johnston's letter ["Christians sold their souls to Trump," Oct. 25], he writes that Christians have sold their souls if they support President Trump. The soul of a Christian belongs to Jesus. He has purchased it.

As to President Trump being unfit to serve, God can use anyone for His purposes. We have had no perfect men as leaders.

Finally, only God knows who believes and follows Him. It is a journey.

Peggy L. Grella

Locust Grove