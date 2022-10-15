Letter: God does not assign people gender tags

I found Roger Stiltner's letter to be a fascinating take on the morality of gender classification. But he's conveniently overlooked a very important aspect.

God does not assign gender tags to people; humans do that. God simply makes people, and obviously makes people in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, personalities, and dispositions. People exist in a spectrum, because God makes people in a spectrum.

Unfortunately, and unnecessarily, humans put labels on one another. The truth is that someone's gender identity has absolutely no negative effect on anyone.

Likewise, whether one wishes to change their personal identity has absolutely no negative effect on anyone. We fellow humans have no more right to tell someone what gender they should be than they have right to tell us what we should be. Period. It's none of our business and doesn't involve us.

Stiltner mentions that the Bible "considers sexual sin an abomination." I'm assuming he considers the Bible as having been inspired by God, I won't needlessly argue that point, but would like to mention that God's inspiration is frequently overridden by base human inclination. Men wrote the Bible, and we all know the evil men are capable of, despite God's efforts.

The real abomination is in preventing our fellow humans the right to live the lives God gave them. That is the true sin. God makes people who they are. It's men who then want to override God's work and make those people into who they want them to be.

Scott Howson

Fredericksburg