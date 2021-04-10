LETTER: God often sends the police to help you

God often sends the police to help you

Back the police, who are sent to help you. God does. The policeman does not frighten people who do right, only those who do wrong.

God backed me for 25 years when I served as a police officer in Hampton.

On Feb. 11, 1972, while I was off duty in plain clothes in a crowded grocery store, two men with sawed-off shotguns came in and stuck the shotgun in my face and the manager’s.

We went to the safe, and loaded $26,880 in a bag. I asked Jesus for help, and when he lowered the shotgun, I grabbed my snubnose .38 and fired four rounds, knocking him and the shotgun down.

He was not hurt and received 20 years for the gun charge and 10 years for robbery. The other man’s gun would not fire.

In ’79, a man raped nine women over a period of five months. He was running them off the road and beating them very badly. I asked Jesus to help me catch him.

One night, when I was driving while off duty, I noticed a car with dents and different colored paint. It was the Wythe Rapist. The VFW awarded me Policeman of the Year for the State of Virginia for catching him.