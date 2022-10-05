Letter: Going against God's will on gender is wrong

After looking at "Va. students weigh in on transgender guidelines" [Sept. 28], I had to weigh in myself.

I will start with homosexuality in all its variants, cross dressing, trans gendering, and associated sexual immoral actions are considered sins in the Bible. Some of these students may not know this. Parents may not know this.

Engaging in acts against God’s will is dangerous. The Bible, Old Testament, considers sexual sin as an abomination before God meaning that God hates these sins.

But the one sin of most interest is the act of physical and mental guidance on what gender you are.

God gives us His identity and our gender. To deviate from that is telling God that He got it wrong.

If that’s not bad enough, an industry is growing up around mutilating girls and boys by trying to physically erase the evidence of who they are/were. When you physically try to change someone’s gender identity you are reducing the potential of these children.

Instead of changing from a boy to a transgendered girl or vice versa you end up with a half man/half woman that enters into adulthood that in all likelihood will be unable to have kids of their own.

These students don’t have enough knowledge; these people guiding them don’t have enough experience with the kids or with empirical evidence to know the outcome.

Let’s give them a chance to grow up, and in the meantime let the parents buffer these probably permanent decisions, and then the kids hopefully can make a more informed decision before we mutilate them.

Roger Stiltner

Stafford