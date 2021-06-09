LETTER: Going green has many unsolved problems

Going green has many unsolved problems
Going green is the rage today, but if we stopped using petroleum we would not just lose two-thirds of our energy and electricity, we would also lose over 6,000 products we use every day. The cars of today are very clean and could be much cleaner if the government would do away with the ethanol mandate, which lobbyists keep alive by donating to our representatives.
As a matter of record, it takes 792 gallons of water and 26 pounds of corn to produce just one gallon of ethanol. We could save tremendous amounts of water, reduce ground pollution and feed thousands of people.
People tout wind power, but windmills are only 30 to 40 percent efficient, and it takes about 15 years just to break even with the initial cost. Windmills require blade changes and the blades cannot be recycled, so they become a pollutant.
Another dark side is that half of the world’s windmills are produced in China using forced slave labor. There are no major windmill manufacturers in the U.S., and those few made here are part of a foreign company.
Solar power has become the newest investment in our area, but the best solar panel is only 20 percent efficient, and most are only 15 percent efficient. Solar panels also lose about 1 to 2 percent of their efficiency each year. Then too, seven of the top 10 solar panel producers are in China.
Electric cars are supposedly green, but the batteries are made from rare earth minerals all controlled by foreign countries with a geographically constrained supply chain. Major components come from mines in Africa controlled by the Chinese, who are using child and forced labor. The mining processes are a major pollution contributor.
And have you ever tried to drive an electric car to Florida?
Just a few months ago, the U.S. was energy independent. Now we are again at the mercy of the Chinese, and Congress and the Biden administration seem not to care.
We repurpose about 30 percent of the plastic we try to recycle, but the rest is burned, adding 850 million metric tons of greenhouse gases to our atmosphere.
The moral: Stop buying water in plastic bottles.
John Powell
Stafford