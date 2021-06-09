LETTER: Going green has many unsolved problems

Going green has many unsolved problems

Going green is the rage today, but if we stopped using petroleum we would not just lose two-thirds of our energy and electricity, we would also lose over 6,000 products we use every day. The cars of today are very clean and could be much cleaner if the government would do away with the ethanol mandate, which lobbyists keep alive by donating to our representatives.

As a matter of record, it takes 792 gallons of water and 26 pounds of corn to produce just one gallon of ethanol. We could save tremendous amounts of water, reduce ground pollution and feed thousands of people.

People tout wind power, but windmills are only 30 to 40 percent efficient, and it takes about 15 years just to break even with the initial cost. Windmills require blade changes and the blades cannot be recycled, so they become a pollutant.

Another dark side is that half of the world’s windmills are produced in China using forced slave labor. There are no major windmill manufacturers in the U.S., and those few made here are part of a foreign company.