LETTER: Good Samaritan from 'Burg saved the day

Good Samaritan from Fredericksburg saved the day

On a recent trip from Orlando, Fla., to Richmond, I ran into a young man named Liam from Fredericksburg who went above and beyond to help me get to the gates.

I was in a wheelchair due to knee problems. They kept changing our gates, and it would have been impossible for me to get from each of these gates if Liam had not come to my rescue.

He was friendly; he was helpful; a gentleman and a true angel. I just wanted to recognize how much he helped me, a stranger, and to let you know that you have a true gentleman living in Fredericksburg.

Thank you again, Liam.

Terri Molnar

Ocala, Fla.