LETTER: Goodbye to a special doctor

Patients will miss Dr. Vranian’s special care

I remember meeting a doctor I would learn to love and respect as much as the clergy in my life.

On a spring day about 42 years ago, I had to call upon him to check me out when a strange feeling hit me as I was mowing my grass; my heart felt like it was going to jump out my chest.

My father-in-law called his doctor and asked him to meet me at the hospital. Dr. Robert Vranian was there shortly after my arrival and in no time found I was suffering from low potassium. My heart was soon beating normally after a shot of potassium and a prescription for more. He became my cardiologist.

Dr. Vranian kept a close eye on me until a catheterization was needed. His associate, Dr. Martyack, would do the procedure. I was once again cleared of any problems and started living a full life, at least I thought.

I contracted cellulitis and shingles and ended up in an ambulance on my way to Spotsylvania Medical Center. I was sitting in the waiting room in so much pain I was wishing for a shot to drop me off the deep end when two men came from the back, grabbed my arms and said I needed to go with them.