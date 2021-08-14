LETTER: Goodbye to a special doctor

Patients will miss Dr. Vranian’s special care
I remember meeting a doctor I would learn to love and respect as much as the clergy in my life.
On a spring day about 42 years ago, I had to call upon him to check me out when a strange feeling hit me as I was mowing my grass; my heart felt like it was going to jump out my chest.
My father-in-law called his doctor and asked him to meet me at the hospital. Dr. Robert Vranian was there shortly after my arrival and in no time found I was suffering from low potassium. My heart was soon beating normally after a shot of potassium and a prescription for more. He became my cardiologist.
Dr. Vranian kept a close eye on me until a catheterization was needed. His associate, Dr. Martyack, would do the procedure. I was once again cleared of any problems and started living a full life, at least I thought.
I contracted cellulitis and shingles and ended up in an ambulance on my way to Spotsylvania Medical Center. I was sitting in the waiting room in so much pain I was wishing for a shot to drop me off the deep end when two men came from the back, grabbed my arms and said I needed to go with them.
I was told my heart was beating 150 beats per minute and would have to be shut down to get it back in rhythm. I kept asking for some pain relief, but they could not give me anything.
They admitted me to the hospital, and Dr. Vranian came by and released me in the morning. His nurses have been calling every Tuesday morning to check my blood pressure and heart rate.
I am now under care of the Veterans Administration and so far have received good service, but I know I will miss Dr. Vranian.
Bob, I hope you read this letter. I know you are so special to others as you were with me. God bless you and yours.
Leo Breeden
Spotsylvania