LETTER: GOP convention echoes attempts to suppress voters

GOP convention echoes attempts to suppress voters

The FLS editorial of June 16 [“Will primary choices top convention picks?”] describes the recent GOP convention vs. Democrat primary results in terms of the ethnic diversity of the winners, as though this is somehow relevant.

The fact that 39,000 “hand-picked” GOP delegates (chosen by their local GOP leadership) selected their candidates vs. 488,000 individual voters, beholden to no one, who selected the Democratic candidates, is the only thing that matters here.

This is exactly the manner in which GOP legislatures across many states are attempting to suppress voters, just as one GOP lawyer argued that more voters is much worse for GOP candidates!

The FLS editorial also states that conventional wisdom suggests that more voters mean fresh faces, alluding to the fact that Democrats nominated two well-known white men to their party’s slate, as though experienced candidates’ qualifications and actions have no bearing on voters’ decisions.

The take is that Democrats stuck with their proven “winners,” as though that was a fault or somehow flies in the face of their principles.