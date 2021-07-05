LETTER: GOP is unified; Dems are not

GOP is unified; Democrats are not

In his June 23rd letter regarding the GOP [“What kind of party do GOP voters want?” ], Norman Cramer provides his opinions as though they were facts, and makes a number of erroneous assumptions.

Mr. Cramer, there is simply no conflict between “conservative values” and Donald Trump. A simple recitation of Trump’s conservative policies, many of which the liberal President Biden is now nullifying, includes tax reductions, tighter border controls, and strengthened energy independence.

Mr. Cramer calls the current GOP minority in the House and Senate the “obstructionist Party.” Thank God someone is standing up to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Squad.

Trillion-dollar deficits as far as the eye can see. An open invitation to everyone in Central America to cross our border illegally. Unemployment compensation in excess of current pay, leading to vast labor shortages for restaurant and other service businesses. Inflation we haven’t seen since Jimmy Carter.

Yes, Mr. Cramer, we have a unified GOP, and you are supporting the other party, which appears to be split down the middle between leftists and far-leftists. Good luck.

Alfred M. King