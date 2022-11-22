Letter: GOP lies, fearmongers to steal our democracy

The commercial leads off with the scary voice-over you hear in a lot of scary political ads, telling viewers about rising crime. Then it wraps up with this line:

"Tell Abigail Spanberger her soft-on-crime policies don't work."

Huh? Abigail Spanberger has soft-on-crime policies? Who knew?

Well, no one knew, because it's a blatant lie. It is also indicative of how the GOP is trying to frighten voters with misleading or outright false information when facts don't support voting for them.

The ad and others like them also assume voters don’t know or respect the Constitutional system we live under.

Local law enforcement and crime levels are not things the U.S. Congress is responsible for. I really wish so-called conservatives who are jumping on the crime band-wagon would ask themselves if they really want the federal government injecting itself into local government issues.

The U.S. Congress can enable and help local law enforcement by voting for increased funding for police forces and other programs that help local governments reduce crime. And Abigail Spanberger has done just that. When local jurisdictions fail to use such funds properly, Congress can refuse to reauthorize funds, but there isn't a lot more they can do; or you’d want them to do, assuming you value our constitutional system. It's called checks and balances.

What today's GOP want is a Constitution that works for them when they win, but doesn't apply when they lose. That's not our Constitution though, at least not yet.

Denis Kaufman

Unionville