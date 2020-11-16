 Skip to main content
LETTER: GOP should disavow Trump's failure to concede
LETTER: GOP should disavow Trump's failure to concede

GOP should disavow Trump's failure

to concede election

I am appalled that the great majority of Republican senators and congressmen, including Rep. Rob Wittman, have failed to speak out against President Trump’s insane anti-constitutional tactics and failure to concede an obvious election defeat.

Trump’s nonsensical behavior tarnishes our nation’s reputation as a democracy and weakens the nation’s ability as a stabilizing force on the world stage.

Rep. Wittman should issue a statement immediately to assure his constituents that he supports fair elections and efficient transitions of executive power.

Frank Merritt

Spotsylvania

